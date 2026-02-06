High School College More Sports Watch Now
Montana State men get back in win column with 73-66 victory over Idaho

Patrick McMahon
Montana State Athletics
Montana State's Patrick McMahon shoots during a game against Idaho on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2026, in Bozeman.
Patrick McMahon
BOZEMAN — It was home sweet home for Montana State on Thursday evening at Worthington Arena.

Jed Miller scored a team-high 15 points and Patrick McMahon added 14 as the Bobcats built a double-digit first-half lead against Idaho and then held on for a 73-66 victory to snap a 2-game road losing streak and improve their home record to 9-1 this season.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The Bobcats (14-10, 8-4 Big Sky) took a 6-4 lead with 15:42 remaining in the first half on a Miller jump shot and led the remainder of the game. MSU led by as much as 16 in the first half before taking a 36-26 lead into the break.

Montana State also got 11 points apiece from Jeremiah Davis and Seth Amunrud who shot 5 for 5 from the field.

The Vandals (13-10, 5-5) were led by a game high 21 points from Kolton Mitchell, 11 from Biko Johnson and 10 apiece from Isaiah Brickner — who nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds — and Seth Joba.

Montana State will host Eastern Washington on Saturday while Idaho will travel to Montana.

