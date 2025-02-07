Montana State men falter in final minutes, lose at Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Montana State squandered a late lead Thursday night and fell 69-64 on the road at Northern Arizona in Big Sky men's basketball.

The Bobcats trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half but rallied to take the lead going up by two points on two occasions late on baskets by Jabe Mullins.

Mullins' layup with 1:59 left put the Cats ahead 64-62, but they would not score again.

NAU's Jayden Jackson tied it with a jump shot with 1:40 left, then Monty Bowser put the Lumberjacks ahead for good with a kick-out 3 with :23 seconds on the clock.

Mullins' tying 3-point try with 12 seconds left missed. MSU got the ball back with another chance to knot the score, but the Bobcats turned the ball over. Trenton Mclaughlin then iced it from the foul line with two free throws with one second remaining.

Mullins led the Bobcats (10-14, 5-6 Big Sky) with 16 points and eight rebounds while Tyler Patterson made five 3-pointers and added 15 points. Brandon Walker scored 14 points for MSU.

McLaughlin's 20 points for NAU (14-10, 5-6) led all scorers. Jackson chipped in 15 points and Carson Towt had 14 for the Lumberjacks.

Montana State next travels to face Northern Colorado on Saturday in Greeley, Colo.

