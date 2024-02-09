Montana State men fall short in 73-70 loss at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana State was unable to hold on to a late second-half lead and fell 73-70 in a Big Sky Conference men's basketball game Thursday night at Bank of Colorado Arena.

The Bobcats grabbed a 65-60 lead on an jump shot by Eddie Turner III with 3:33 remaining. Consecutive layups by Dejour Reaves pulled UNC within 65-64 with 2:37 left, and then a basket by Riley Abercrombie at the 1:17 mark put the Bears ahead for good, 66-65.

UNC made seven free throws in the final 28 seconds to nullify MSU baskets by Brian Goracke and Jaden Geron.

With the loss, the Bobcats slipped to 11-13 overall and 6-5 in the Big Sky standings.

Robert Ford III led Montana State with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sam Lecholat added 13 points and six rebounds. Goracke was limited to four points on 2-of-11 shooting before fouling out.

Northern Colorado put five players in double figures, led by 21 points from Raves. Saint Thomas and Jaron Rillie each had 12 for the Bears (14-9, 7-3 Big Sky).

The Bobcats travel to Northern Arizona for another road game Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.