Montana State men fall at Portland State, drop 2nd in a row on road

PORTLAND, Ore. — Keyon Kensie Jr. had 24 points and six rebounds and Portland State beat Montana State 63-54 on Saturday to hand the Bobcats their second straight road defeat.

MSU also lost at Sacramento State on Thursday and is now 13-10 overall and 7-3 in Big Sky Conference games.

Terri Miller Jr. added 16 points and Kelcy Phipps scored 10 for Portland State, which bounced back after losing its first conference game Thursday night against Montana. The Vikings had 20 assists on their 24 field goals. Jaylin Henderson led with eight assists and also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

Patrick McMahon and Jeremiah Davis each had 16 points to lead Montana State. McMahon also had seven rebounds. Jed Miller had 12 points and seven boards but shot just 3 for 14 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from the 3-point arc.

The Bobcats will return home to face Idaho on Thursday and Eastern Washington on Saturday at Worthington Arena in Bozeman.

