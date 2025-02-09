Montana State men drop Big Sky road matchup at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Two Jaron Rillie baskets in the final 1:28 Saturday night played a big role in Montana State falling on the road at Big Sky foe Northern Colorado, 73-66.

Rillie made a layup to give the UNC a 69-64 lead, then followed with a jumper with 32 seconds left as the Bears jumped ahead by a 61-64 margin. MSU's final field goal was a Brandon Walker layup with 4:05 remaining.

Rillie had a solid all-around night for Northern Colorado, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Quinn Denker led UNC with 17 points, while Brock Wisne had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Jabe Mullins led the Bobcats with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Walker finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Bryce Zephir chipped in 11 points.

The Bobcats slipped to 10-15 overall and to 5-7 in Big Sky Conference play. Montana State now returns to Bozeman for three straight home games: versus Weber State on Thursday, against Idaho State on Saturday and then against rival Montana on Feb. 22.