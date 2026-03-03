Montana State men close regular season with wire-to-wire win at Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Christian King led five players in double figures with 18 points Monday night and Montana State beat Northern Arizona on the road 76-65 to finish the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular season.

Jaden Steppe added 16 points for the Bobcats, who finished their schedule with an 18-13 overall record and a 12-6 mark in the Big Sky Conference.

MSU will now shift its focus to the league's postseason tournament, which tips off Saturday in Boise, Idaho. The Big Sky will release official tournament pairings on Tuesday.

Jed Miller had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats. Seth Amunrud and Chris Hodges scored 10 points apiece. MSU shot 50.9% from the floor and hit 12 3-pointers. King went 4 for 9 from the arc while Miller made all three of his attempts.

Montana State led by as many as 22 points — 58-37 — after Miller made a 3-pointer on a fast break with 11:39 remaining.

Oakland Fort led NAU and all scorers with 26 points, making 10 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Diego Campisano added 14 points for the Lumberjacks (10-21, 4-14 Big Sky).

