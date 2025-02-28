Montana State men can't catch Portland State in 69-52 road defeat

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's men never led Thursday night in a 69-52 in a Big Sky Conference road loss at Portland State.

The Bobcats (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky) fell behind by as many as 14 points toward the end of the first half and could never catch up. With the win, the Vikings improved to 17-12 overall and to 9-7 in the Big Sky.

PSU's Isaiah Johnson led all scorers with 16 points, and the Vikings benefited from a double double of 12 points and 17 rebounds by Tre-Vaught Minott. Portland State outrebounded MSU 43 to 25.

Brandon Walker had 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting to pace Montana State, but he was the only Bobcat to reach double-figure scoring. Max Agbonkpolo and Patrick McMahon each scored eight points.

The Bobcats are back in action on the road Saturday against Sacramento State, the second-to-last game of the regular-season schedule.

