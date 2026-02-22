Montana State men blitzed by Idaho State, lose 2nd straight

POCATELLO, Idaho — Montana State dropped its second straight Big Sky Conference men's basketball game, this time falling to Idaho State 91-76 on Saturday.

And for the second time in as many games, Bengals guard Gus Etchison erupted against a team from the Treasure State. Etchison, who scored 27 points in ISU's win over Montana on Thursday, poured in 36 Saturday against the Bobcats.

The Bobcats were doomed nearly from the start. They led 8-4 in the early going of the first half, but the Bengals rattled off 23 unanswered points in less than six minutes of action. Etchison had 13 points in the stretch. Idaho State led 27-8 at that point, and Montana State would get the deficit to no less than 13 the rest of the way.

The Bengals' largest lead was 24 points — 55-31 less than a minute into the second half. Prior to this week's sweep of Montana and Montana State, Idaho State had lost nine consecutive games.

Etchison made 15 of 25 from the floor and 3 of 8 from 3-point range. He added a game-high eight assists, as the Bengals shot a sizzling 57.6% for the game. Lachlan Brewer scored 13 points and Connor Hollenbeck had 11.

Patrick McMahon did his best to keep the Bobcats in it, scoring a career-high 35 points. He was 10-of-20 shooting and 15 of 17 from the free throw line.

Christian King added 17 points for Montana State, but no other Bobcats scored more than eight points. As a team, MSU shot 42.1% for the game.

Montana State (15-13 overall, 9-6 Big Sky) is now tied with Eastern Washington for second in the conference standings. Idaho State (12-17, 5-11) started the week in last place in the Big Sky but has now won two straight.

The Bobcats are back home next week to host league-leading Portland State on Thursday, Feb. 26.