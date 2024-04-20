Montana State men add transfer guard Jabe Mullins from Washington State

BOZEMAN — Jabe Mullins, a 6-foot-6 guard, is transferring to Montana State from Washington State.

Mullins announced his commitment to the Bobcats via social media on Friday. Mullins will have one season of eligibility with the Bobcats, according to a report in the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Wash.

A Snoqualmie, Wash., native, Mullins appeared in 24 games at Washington State in the Pac-12 during the 2023-24 season, averaging 9.2 minutes per contest. He averaged 1.6 points per game.

Former WSU guard Jabe Mullins has committed to Montana State, per his Instagram pic.twitter.com/yLLUh3XysW — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) April 20, 2024

In 2022-23 Mullins appeared in 30 games at WSU with eight starts. He averaged 8.4 points while shooting 44% from the floor.

Montana State will be Mullins' third stop in his collegiate career. He played his first two seasons at Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference. In 2021-22, Mullins helped the Gaels reach the NCAA tournament, where they defeated Indiana in the opening round.

