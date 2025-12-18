Saturday’s FCS semifinal game between Montana and Montana State will feature two tremendous offenses, anchored by some of the best offensive line play in the nation.

A couple of those along the Montana State offensive line come from right in our backyard as Burke Mastel and Braden Zimmer have been stalwarts for the Bobcats.

Montana State linemen Braden Zimmer, Burke Mastel anchor one of nation's best units

Their respective high school coaches knew years ago that they had the traits to succeed.

“I think the biggest thing is his height, reach and length. The weight is going to come one. I had him in class, too, and telling him as a senior, 'Are you ready to be 300 pounds?' and he'd be like, 'Oh, I don't think so.' But it's coming," Billings West head football coach Rob Stanton said. "His body still can be developed by Montana State by putting more weight on He can still do the splits from the way I understand it. He's a really good athlete."

“Obviously he had the measurables. He's a big guy with good feet. From my standpoint what really set him apart is leadership," Red Lodge head coach John Fitzgerald said of Mastel. "He's a tough kid, overcome some injuries throughout his career, and I think the grit he had in high school, the way he was brought up at home and in our program, I think that's benefited him greatly up there."

You aren’t going to see either Zimmer or Mastel parading in a cowboy hat on the sidelines or dancing in the end zone, but under the radar is just how they like it.

“They don't need the attention. They don't need pats on the back. I'm not saying other positions do, but other positions do at times. Offensive linemen don't need attention. I think they'd rather not have it," Stanton said.

These homegrown Montana linemen could be the x-factor in a game filled with skill position superstars.