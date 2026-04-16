Montana State LB-turned-coach Nolan Askelson couldn't stay away from football

BOZEMAN — After his playing days at Montana State were over, Nolan Askelson headed to South Carolina for a sales job.

But the game of football just kept calling his name, and it was a call that he couldn't ignore for long. In March, the Bobcats hired Askelson as an assistant defensive line coach.

"When I was a player, it was kind of there," said Askelson, a Billings Senior High School alum who initially was a defensive analyst at UTEP. "I just wasn't sure of this part in particular, being an assistant, kind of doing all the dirty work ... it kind of scared me off a little bit, to be honest."

But the longer he stayed away, the more Askelson realized how much the game still meant to him.

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Nolan Askelson couldn't stay away from the game of football

"All I really ever thought about was football," Askelson said. "So once I stepped away from it and realized how much I missed it, I knew this was what I was supposed to be doing."

And even just a month into coaching at MSU, Askelson has seen growth from his players on the defensive line.

"Seeing the development of the guys, especially the young guys ... Blaine Downing, Graysen (Schneider), Josaiah (Asuega)," Askelson said. "All those guys, just being able to see from Day 1 of spring ball to now how much different they look and how much faster they play, how much better they know the playbook, is really rewarding as a coach."

While he's on the coaching side, some of Askelson's teammates are still on the roster.

One of those players, defensive back Takhari Carr, wasn't surprised by his return.

"Nolan was a player/coach while he was a player," Carr said. "So seeing him as a coach and seeing him giving our calls, it's kind of like second nature. We expected it from him when he was done playing to come coach."

This expectation stems from the type of player Askelson was.

"He was just always showing us the right things to do by example," Carr said. "And by being vocal."

Askelson said the transition from playing alongside some of the players to coaching them has been interesting but fun.

"It's hard because I was in the locker room with a lot of these guys for three years goofing off, just being college kids," Askelson said. "You have to set some boundaries there, which I'm still definitely trying to figure out, but all the guys are awesome."

The players have shown Askelson respect, and he can still lean on his old teammates — just in a different way than before.

"The older guys, especially in the defensive line room like (Zac) Crews in there, he helps me build confidence," Askelson said. "I think he gives the younger guys confidence in me so that they know that I know what I'm talking about."

Askelson says as of right now his goal is to be a head coach someday.

"For me, I love the Xs and Os," Askelson said. "But I also love the culture part of it more than anything and the brotherhood part of it. As a head coach you get to take that head on, and that's a big responsibility."

Askelson had a big smile on his face as he continued on.

"I've only been doing it for a month, so we'll see," Askelson said. "We'll take it one day at a time, but ultimately I think that would be awesome."

Bobcat fans can look forward to seeing Askelson on the sideline in Montana State's spring game on April 25 at 1 p.m.