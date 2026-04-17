Montana State's Holden Atkinson strong in 1st rodeo back from injury

BOZEMAN — Montana State's Holden Atkinson spent the last nine months away from rodeo.

"I broke my neck and back last year and came back and then tore my knee up," Atkinson said. "So it's been a mental battle for sure, but being able to come back and do what I love is the best part."

His first time back on a practice bull was one week before the Montana State Spring Rodeo.

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Montana State rodeo's Holden Atkinson had strong performance in first event back from injury

In his return to bull riding, Atkinson had a shot to win the championship go round on Sunday.

In his first ride, the bull ran into the barrel.

"There wasn't much time to do any thinking," Atkinson said. "I got off that one, got myself into a pinch between the barrel and the bull, but the bullfighters got me out of there safe and sound and didn't really know what was going on and got that re-ride."

MSU rodeo coach Kyle Whitaker knew Atkinson was in pain after that first ride.

"Especially with Holden's knee, he was really limping when he got up after that first one," Whitaker said. "I assumed he was going to take the re-ride, but he's still hurting, he's not healed up. And then he went out and made an awesome ride."

Atkinson opted to take the re-ride and sent rodeo fans home with an electric finish.

On the final ride of the day, Atkinson scored 86.5 points and won the rodeo.

"That one's right at the top," Atkinson said of the accomplishment. "I mean, everything I've done here has been awesome, but getting one ride for 86 in the Brick (Breeden Fieldhouse) ... nothing beats that."

Atkinson will look to take the momentum from his first win back and move it forward in this spring rodeo season.

The Bobcats will compete next at MSU-Northern rodeo in Havre, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday.

