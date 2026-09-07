BOZEMAN — Montana State improved to 2-0 on the college football season after a 51-24 win over Butler on Saturday night.

Bobcat defensive end Zac Crews said the Gold Rush game is always an incredible experience.

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Montana State Gold Rush victory 'good way to start the next chapter' as team looks forward

"I thought the crowd brought it," Crews said. "Celebrating what we accomplished last year, I thought it was a good way to start the next chapter and really focus on our 2026 team."

That 2026 team extended the Bobcats' win streak to 16 straight games with the win over Butler, setting a school record for consecutive victories.

"Honestly I didn't know we had a streak going, but it makes sense," Crews said. "It's a cool deal, but our mantra (has been to) go 1-0. And so you can kind of forget the 16 or whatever wins it is and just focus on 1-0 the next week and that number will build and stack the way it does."

During the second quarter, Montana State safety Caden Dowler was injured on a special teams play.

Crews said it's hard to see someone like that get hurt.

"The dude (has) just fought injuries left and right," Crews said. "It's honestly scary to see him down because he's a vital part of our defense. He wears (number) 41 for a reason, he's a captain for a reason. And seeing him go down on a play like that, selling out for his brother (is) exactly the type of person he is. Literally his brother on that play, but he would have done it for any other person on this team."

Crews said Dowler's injury sparked a fire in the defense to make plays for him.

Head coach Brent Vigen also spoke postgame on what he knew about Dowler's injury.

"(It's) not season ending," Vigen said. "The severity, the length of time I couldn't tell you right now, but encouraged by the initial prognosis."

The Bobcats will hit the road to face former Montana State head coach Jeff Choate in Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8:30 p.m. MT.