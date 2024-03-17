Montana State gets First Four matchup versus Grambling State in NCAA tournament

BOZEMAN — Montana State will play Grambling State in a First Four matchup in the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The game will be played Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will be a No. 16 seed for a first-round game against No. 1 seed Purdue in Indianapolis.

The Bobcats, with a 17-17 record, earned an automatic berth for the NCAA tourney after winning the Big Sky Conference championship last week in Boise, Idaho. MSU beat rival Montana 85-70 in the title game on March 13.

Grambling State, located in Grambling, Louisiana, won the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship with a 75-66 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers, coached by Donte' Jackson, enter the NCAA tourney with a 20-14 record.

