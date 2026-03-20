BOZEMAN — The approach to Montana State's spring football season looks a little different this year.

The Bobcats are using their national championship success as a springboard, and it's important to focus on using this as motivation to move the team in a forward direction.

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Montana State football looks ahead to spring football season following national championship win

Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen knows success isn't always a great thing.

"Complacency is a word that could be used," Vigen said. "But we've got to remain as humble and hungry as any team that we've had."

And while it's a similar roster to last season's championship team, Vigen says it's still a new team this spring. There's a reset on the roster each season.

"A lot of the same faces were still in here for that first team meeting," Vigen said.

Vigen says the approach to the season is attempting to complete the same goal while knowing that nothing is guaranteed.

"(It's) allowing this team to come together," Vigen said. "I think we have plenty of off the radar guys that will need to emerge, and that's the exciting part about these eight weeks is seeing young guys change physically and and then apply (it) to spring ball."

Vigen knows his team is aware of the bigger target on its back this season following the national championship win.

"We're definitely gonna get everybody's best shot now," Vigen said. "We're certainly not gonna sneak up on anybody, and I think this group with its relative experience embraces the expectations."

What Vigen's asking for from his team this season doesn't differ from any of the ones before it.

"I continue to demand hard work," Vigen said. "Humility is at the core of what we've been about through this first stretch."

Montana State will begin its spring practices on Tuesday.