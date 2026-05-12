Montana State football adds Harvard, Long Island games to 2028, 2029 schedules

BOZEMAN — Montana State completed its 2028 football schedule and added a game in 2029, both against first-time NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision opponents, MSU director of athletics Leon Costello announced Tuesday.

The Bobcats will host Harvard on Sept. 16, 2028, and Long Island University on Sept. 8, 2029. Harvard competes in the Ivy League and qualified for the FCS playoffs as an at-large entry in 2025. The Sharks belong to the NEC.

Montana State has never met either school on the gridiron, although a game against LIU scheduled for 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MSU’s first showdown with an Ivy League school occurred last December when the Bobcats topped Yale in the FCS playoffs in Bozeman, 21-13.

MSU has a longer history with the NEC. The Bobcats beat league member Mercyhurst in each of the past two seasons, topped Wagner 47-24 in 2018, and faces Central Connecticut State in 2026.

