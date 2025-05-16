Montana State fan favorite Taco Dowler set to host youth football camps 'to give back to the community'

BOZEMAN — Prior to their matchup with North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas, Montana State football players were asked about Taco Dowler.

“Love that dude,” was a common answer from the Bobcats, especially the offensive linemen, who appreciated Dowler’s football courage despite his small size. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound receiver and return specialist isn’t afraid to scrap it up on the football field.

“I think it is just being small,” Dowler told MTN Sports after Montana State’s spring game in April. “Wes Welker was here the other day working out Tommy (Mellott), and I have, like, a crush on Wes Welker because he's the same way.

“If you give something, something has to take. And I feel like I'm very, very tough and very competitive. And I lean on that part of my game rather than my size.”

Dowler's small-for-college-football stature, never-back-down feistiness and big-play ability paired with a fun name, million-dollar smile and outgoing personality off the field have also made him a favorite among young Bobcat football fans.

Dowler could very well be the face of Montana State football this fall. Though the Billings native feels his small-town fame is misplaced, he’s using it for good this summer and reciprocating the love he receives from adoring fans. Dowler is hosting a solo camp in Billings June 18 and 19 and then partnering with teammate Adam Jones for another camp in Bozeman on June 21.

“We just want to have a camp for the kids and give back to the community,” Dowler said. “And I think that’s a cool way to do it.”

The camps will feature position-specific drills and hands-on coaching from the popular All-American Bobcats, who will also hold question-and-answer sessions and sign autographs. The Billings camp is open to kids ages 6 to 16, and the cost is $50 or $75 per day, depending on the child’s age.

Dowler, though, said those age ranges and costs are not firm, and the camp is open to all kids.

“It could be 5-year-olds. I mean, any kids that want to come are able to come,” he said. “We got a couple cool scholarship things lined up for it, so every kid that wants to go can go. If I have to cover that, I'll cover it, and that's just so we can get as much of the community engaged as we can.”

The camps will also include leadership lessons, challenges and team competitions. Each camper will receive a water bottle and shirt. For more information on the camps or to register, click here.

Proceeds from the camps will be donated to the Tim Tebow Foundation, which, according to its website, focuses on anti-human trafficking and child exploitation, orphan care and prevention, profound medical needs and special needs ministry.

Dowler said he and Jones also want to use the camps to help out some of their Bobcat teammates.

“We're still trying to figure out how and all the logistics behind it, but Adam and I wanted to see if we can create, like, a scholarship fund and maybe top someone’s scholarship off on the team or do something cool for the team,” Dowler said. “Just so they know they can follow us, and we got their backs.”

