Montana State falls to Weber State in five sets in Big Sky title game

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana State led Weber State two sets to one in the Big Sky Conference championship match, but the Wildcats rallied for a five-set victory to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Montana State won the first set and led 24-20 in the second set before giving up six consecutive points to lose the set 26-24. The Bobcats then won the third set before losing the fourth.

The Bobcats led late in the fifth set before Weber made a run to win 15-13 and claim the Big Sky title.