Montana State drops overtime game at Big Sky champion Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Montana State came up just short Saturday, losing an overtime heart-breaker 108-104 at Eastern Washington.

The Eagles, who clinched the Big Sky Conference men's basketball regular-season title earlier in the week, improved to 20-10 overall and 14-3 in the Big Sky.

Eddie Turner III hit a game-tying 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime tied at 89-89. Turner sank another 3 to start the extra period, but Eastern Washington scored the next eight points to take control. The Eagles iced the game at the free throw line, making 9 of 10 shots from the strip in overtime.

Turner had a huge game for the Bobcats, scoring a game-high 24 points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out nine assists and swiping three steals. He made 4 of 6 3-pointers as Montana State got hot from deep to push the Eagles. The Cats made 15 of 34 3-pointers overall, with Tyler Patterson and Robert Ford III each adding three makes. Brian Goracke made two 3s.

Goracke finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Ford had 18 points and five rebounds and Patterson had 13 points. John Olmsted, who played extended minutes after Brandon Walker was ejected in the first half following a scuffle with Eastern Washington standout Casey Jones, scored 15 points.

Eastern Washington made 34 of 59 field goals as a team and 33 of 37 free throws. Cedric Coward had 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds. LeJuan Watts had 21 points, Jake Kyman had 18 and Jones added 16. Jones made 10 of 12 free throws in the game.

Montana State falls to 13-17 overall and 8-9 in the Big Sky with the loss. The Bobcats are among four teams — Idaho State, Portland State and Northern Arizona are the others — battling for the No. 5 and 6 seeds for the Big Sky Conference tournament.

The Bobcats close their regular season at home Monday against Weber State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Big Sky Conference tournament is March 9-13 in Boise, Idaho. First-, second- and third-round games will be broadcast on the MTN Channel.