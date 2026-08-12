Montana State defensive backs 'getting better each day' of fall camp

BOZEMAN — While Montana State's safeties have a number of returners, the cornerbacks are one of the bigger question marks heading into this season.

Kory Boyd says the cornerback room has been amazing.

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Montana State defensive backs "getting better each day of camp"

"There's been a lot of growth since the first start of camp," Boyd said. "I feel like we all just have been getting better each day, and I feel like it's a pretty solid room. I'm confident with everybody in there, with everybody's abilities.

"We've got a whole lot of athletic guys in there that I think could really make an impact, whether it's on the field, on special teams, anywhere on the field. So I feel like it's a good group of guys in there."

Safety Taki Uluilakepa says the group has a chip on its shoulder heading into this season.

"I feel like last year people were looking at us like we were the weak link on the team," Uluilakepa said. "We took that personally, and now we're really ready to show people what we can do."

All positions in the secondary have experienced leaders returning. Boyd says he leans on these veteran players.

"I feel like they are the staple of this defense since the last year with the national championship," Boyd said. "Those guys have blossomed from that, and they've become guys that you can depend on, guys that you can listen to and just guys that you want to be around."

On the safety side, 2025 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year Caden Dowler finished second on the team in tackles with 91. He ended the season with six interceptions. He enters this season as the league's preseason defensive MVP.

Tayden Gray finished with 55 tackles, including one sack and two interceptions.

Uluilakepa referred to these two as the heart of the defense.

"Caden, he communicates every position (and) tells everyone what to do," Uluilakepa said. "And Tay, he's come such a long way from freshman year and I can't say how proud I am of that guy."

On the cornerbacks side, Takhari Carr enters the season as the most experienced corner for the Cats. He had 30 tackles on the season plus four pass breakups.

Defensive coordinator Bobby Daly complimented Carr's leadership.

"Takhari is very vocal and he does a great job of kind of letting the young guys know how we do things around here," Daly said.

While there are multiple returning starters on the roster for the defensive backs, Uluilakepa says there are still opportunities for any player to step up and earn their time.

"Everyone's still fighting for their spot," Uluilakepa said. 'There's no guaranteed spots out there. Everyone's still out there fighting good competition every day."

