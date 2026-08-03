BOZEMAN — Montana State's top assistant coaches spoke to the media following Monday's fall camp practice, with defensive coordinator Bobby Daly just as fired up as his players to get back on the field.

"I can tell our guys are ready to play some football," said Daly, who returned to MSU this offseason after a one-year stint at UTEP. "We've been doing a lot of working out in the summer and trying to simulate different football activities, but getting to put the helmets on and compete in 11 on 11 situations (has us) fired up and ready to go."

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Montana State coordinators like energy, competition early in fall camp

Second-year offensive coordinator Pete Sterbick echoed that sentiment for his squad.

"We've got a hungry group competitive on both sides," Sterbick said. "Iron sharpens iron. So it's a great challenge for us offensively and hopefully we're challenging the defense. You've got to have some good back and forth, I think that's how it should be, but I like where we are offensively right now."

According to Daly, the consistency of the defensive schemes has made it a smooth transition into camp.

"What coach (Brent) Vigen has been able to do here is (keep) the defense the same through coordinators," Daly said. "So the veterans within our group should know this stuff like the back of their hand. It's (about) getting the young guys and transfers up to speed."

On offense, Sterbick says quarterback Justin Lamson is continuing to build reps with the Bobcats' long list of offensive weapons.

"He just knows he's got these guys around him, and the way we're running things, he knows where the ball is supposed to go and the progressions and reads," Sterbick said. "And we're so far beyond where we were a year ago with him."

Fall camp for the Bobcats will continue through Aug. 22.

