Montana State coordinator Tyler Walker assumes QB coach duties; new TE coach added to staff

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.)

BOZEMAN — Jordan Walsh, an All-Big Ten offensive lineman at Iowa who coached most recently at Eastern Illinois, joins the Montana State football staff as tight ends coach, MSU head coach Brent Vigen announced Wednesday.

As part of the process, Vigen also announced that offensive coordinator Tyler Walker takes over as quarterbacks coach. He assumed offensive coordinator duties in January while retaining his duties as tight ends coach.

Walsh’s coaching career includes stops at his alma mater, Missouri State and Wyoming, where he coached with Brent Vigen on Craig Bohl’s staff in 2020.

“I liked coaching with Jordan and thought at the time that he was an up-and-coming coach,” Vigen said. “He has a really good demeanor about him, is very knowledgeable, is very good with players. His experience is growing with the chance to coach tight ends at Eastern Illinois, and I think he’ll be a great fit on our staff.”

Originally from Glendale Heights, Illinois, where he was a high school All-America at Glenbard West High School, Walsh earned his bachelor’s degree from Iowa in 2015. He earned First Team All-Big Ten honors as a senior, landing third team All-America honors that season as well, playing in the 2015 Big Ten championship game and the 2016 Rose Bowl.

Walsh’s coaching career began at Glenbard West, where he played prep football, before moving to Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He became a graduate assistant offensive line coach at Missouri State in 2019 before joining the Wyoming staff as a GA in 2020.

He worked in a similar capacity at Iowa in 2021-22, helping the Hawkeyes to the 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl after winning the Big Ten West, and the 2022 Music City Bowl. He helped mentor All-America and Rimington Trophy winner Tyler Linderbaum along with All-Big Ten honorees Kyler Schott (offensive line), running back Tyler Goodson, and tight end Sam LaPorta.

Vigen said Walsh’s coaching background lends itself to his new position.

“Jordan played at Iowa, which is known for many things but one of them is great tight end play. He’s certainly has been around that, and his offensive line background will be valuable in the tight end room and our offensive staff room,” Vigen said.

A member of Vigen’s original Bobcat staff in 2021, Walker has transitioned from director of recruiting to tight ends coach in 2022-23 to offensive coordinator and now quarterbacks coach. As MSU tight ends coach, Walker coached All-Big Sky tight end Treyton Pickering and two-time All-Big Sky fullback Derryk Snell. Vigen said Walker’s move to quarterbacks coach makes sense.

“Tyler has worked with the quarterbacks to a degree for the last four months and has built relationships,” Vigen said, “so this is a natural move. The first time around (when Walker was named offensive coordinator but stayed with tight ends and fullbacks) there was plenty of time to integrate a new quarterbacks coach into the program.

"Tyler’s work with that group and the timeline we’re working with now, and knowing Jordan and his experience, this is the best move right now.”

