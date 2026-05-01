BOZEMAN — Despite being in the thick of the transfer portal/NIL era of college athletics, Montana State men's basketball retained 100% of its scholarship players and added five to the roster for next season.

Bobcat coach Matt Logie says the best recruiting the team did this year happened throughout the season.

Hear from MSU coach Matt Logie:

Montana State coach Matt Logie credits team’s experience, chemistry for perfect roster retention

"It happened with the experience that our guys had here as Bobcats and the success that we were able to achieve despite a really adverse year in terms of injuries and whatnot," Logoe said. "But the guys that went through that experience all felt compelled that they had unfinished business here and really enjoyed their experience."

In addition to the returning players, the Bobcats added transfers Darnez Slater (Colorado State), London Praytor (Toledo) and Isaiah Crane (Carroll College).

Crane was named the Frontier Conference player of the year this past season.

Logie says Crane has worked hard to get the level he's playing at now.

"He can really shoot the basketball, as evident by his percentages," Logie said. "But he's got good burst, he's a good ball-handler and can touch the paint, and I think he'll provide a lot of that."

All that glitters ain't gold 🟡



The Cats are set to carry a 100% retention rate into the 2026-27 season 🤩



The grass is greenest where you water it ‼️#BobcatBuilt | #Attitude | #Family pic.twitter.com/z823Qn0kAN — Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) March 27, 2026

Praytor, the seven-footer from Toledo, brings a different skill set to the Bobcats.

"We're excited about London's size and rim protection and length," Logie said. "That has an effect in a lot of different areas - shot blocking, rim protection, rebounding."

Praytor also has a unique skill set for someone of his height.

"He can also step out (and) shoot the basketball," Logie said. "So he can pick and roll with his size and pick and pop, which is something that we had a little bit last year with Jaden Steppe and wanted to continue to have that weapon, but with a little bit more size and length at the rim as well."

The Bobcats also signed two high school players in D.J. Johnson out of Washington and Hale Hansen out of Arizona, who round out the 15 roster spots.