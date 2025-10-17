Montana State coach Brent Vigen appointed to NCAA DI football rules subcommittee

FARMINGTON, Utah — Brent Vigen, in his fifth season as Montana State’s head football coach, has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Football Rules Subcommittee.

The subcommittee is charged with managing the sport’s competition rules, and reports to Division I FBS and FCS oversight committees. The subcommittee monitors trends in the sport (e.g., statistics, penalty data, etc.) and investigates topics as directed by the oversight committees.

Any proposals made by the rules subcommittee must be approved by the oversight committees before implementation.

Vigen’s term on the 15-member subcommittee began earlier this week and will run through Aug. 31, 2027. Vigen is also one of four coaches on the subcommittee, joining LSU’s Brian Kelly, Northern Illinois’ Thomas Hammock, and Northwestern State’s Blaine McCorkle.

Vigen, who has led MSU to two FCS championship game appearances since 2021, has earned a 52-12 record since taking over the helm in Bozeman. Vigen was named the Eddie Robinson coach of the year in 2024 after leading the Bobcats to an outright Big Sky Conference title and the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1956.

