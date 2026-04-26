Montana State closed spring drills with key takeaways from Sonny Holland scrimmage

BOZEMAN — Montana State football wrapped up spring drills Saturday with its annual Sonny Holland Spring Game at Bobcat Stadium.

"There's a lot of young guys that I think after 15 practices are in a different place," Vigen said. "There's certainly risk involved with our approach in the spring, but there's also a risk involved with not going after it and really allowing guys to compete and develop."

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Montana State closed spring with key takeaways from Sonny Holland scrimmage

One player that's stood out to Vigen in the past few scrimmages was quarterback Justin Lamson.

"When he performs well it's probably going to look a little bit like today where there's a different efficiency about the first offense than maybe any other unit," Vigen said.

Lamson, the team's starter going into his second season with MSU, played every snap in the scrimmage.

"I've been taking so many reps and I didn't expect them to take me out," Lamson said. "I don't want to sit out anyways, so it was good for me to get those reps. And I'm learning stuff even in the spring game, so it's good for me."

On the other side of the ball, defensive end Dominic Solano felt like the defense played well overall.

"There's little holes then and there, but when you're playing a good offense you're going to get beat sometimes," Solano said. "That's what 'good on good' is. So honestly, I think everybody stepped up and at the end of the day I'm proud of our defense."

Solano played on the White team for the scrimmage, who fell 30-14 against Lamson and the Gold team.

The white team's defense picked up in the second half.

"Once we got that first three-and-out and we fully stopped them, then the sky (was) the limit from there," Solano said. "We've just got to find a way as a team and individually, (including) myself, to start early and not catch up towards the end of the game."

Vigen and his staff have many positive and growth moments to take away from the scrimmage on all fronts.

