Montana State Bobcats second, Montana Grizzlies seventh in Big Sky Conference preseason volleyball poll

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Conference volleyball coaches have picked Montana State to finish second in the league’s volleyball race in 2024, the Big Sky announced on Thursday.

MSU is coming off its best season in program history going 24-9 overall, 12-4 in Big Sky play, and advancing to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Fab Four under first-year head coach Matt Houk.

The Bobcats finished three points behind Weber State (73) and received two first-place nods. The Wildcats had three first-place votes, while Sacramento State (67) recorded four first-place votes and Northern Colorado (61) one first-place vote.

After that, the coaches chose: Portland State (50), Eastern Washington (40), Montana (37), Idaho State (25), Northern Arizona (18) and Idaho (9).

“I think this year’s preseason poll shows that there are some very strong teams in the conference and a lot of parity,” said Houk, as he enters his second season with the Bobcat program. “We are ready to tackle our non-conference slate to try and get us prepared for the gauntlet that will be our Big Sky Conference. And as we all know, the only poll that really matters is the one at the end.”

Montana State opens its 2024 schedule hosting Big 10 newcomer Washington on Aug. 30 in Shroyer Gym.

2024 Big Sky Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Weber State (3) – 73

2. Montana State (2) – 70

3. Sacramento State (4) – 67

4. Northern Colorado (1) – 61

5. Portland State – 50

6. Eastern Washington – 40

7. Montana – 37

8. Idaho State – 25

9. Northern Arizona – 18

10. Idaho - 9