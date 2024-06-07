Montana State Bobcats release 2024 volleyball schedule

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State faces nine teams that competed in postseason play last fall, eight teams that won 20-plus matches, four teams that captured 25-plus matches, four Power-5 programs and only one non-conference contest against a school with a losing record in 2023, as part of its 2024 schedule released by Bobcat second-year head volleyball coach Matt Houk on Friday afternoon.

“We are excited for our ’24 schedule,” Houk said. “We believe it offers us a great opportunity to become the best version of ourselves by the end of the season. To grow and become our best selves we needed to challenge ourselves along the way, and we feel the mix of competition we put together will give us that chance.”

Montana State, which posted a school-record 24-9 ledger last season and advanced to the Fab Four of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, sees action in four non-conference tournaments to open its 2024 campaign.

Once again, the Bobcats open their season hosting the Montana State Blackridge Invitational. MSU faces Big 10 newcomer Washington on Aug. 30, before finishing the weekend with Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 1.

MSU travels to the epicenter of the collegiate volleyball world in week two as it heads to Nebraska for contests against Denver, The Citadel, and the 2023 NCAA national runner-up Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

The Bobcats stay in the upper-Midwest the next weekend playing in the South Dakota Classic in Vermillion. MSU opens with the Coyotes, followed by 2023 NIVC runner-up UTEP, and Big XII opponent Iowa State.

Montana State’s final tournament takes place Sept. 19-21 in Tempe, Ariz., at the Sun Devil Volleyball Classic. MSU opens with Memphis, followed by Prairie View A&M and Arizona State, which advanced to the NCAA’s Sweet 16 last December.

MSU begins its Big Sky Conference slate at Sacramento State on Sept. 26, before meeting Northern Arizona Sept. 28 in its home opener. The two Cat-Griz matches are slated for Oct. 25 in Missoula and Nov. 22 in Bozeman.

Schedule Notes:

*Nine opponents played in the postseason last fall (NCAA — Nebraska, Arizona State, Iowa State, Weber State; NIVC — Middle Tennessee State, The Citadel, South Dakota, UTEP, Sacramento State).

*Eight teams recorded 20+ wins in 2023: Middle Tennessee State, The Citadel, Nebraska, UTEP, Iowa State, Arizona State, Sacramento State, Weber State.

*Four teams recorded 25+ wins in 2023: The Citadel (27-4), Nebraska (33-2), UTEP (25-11), Arizona State (28-7).

*Only one of the 11 teams MSU faces in the non-conference portion of its 2024 schedule had a losing record last fall: Memphis (11-20).

*The Bobcats face four teams in newly aligned Power-5 conferences: Washington (Big 10), Nebraska (Big-10), Iowa State (Big XII), Arizona State (Big XII).

2024 Montana State Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 30 Washington#

Sept. 1 Middle Tennessee State#

Sept. 5 vs. Denver$

Sept. 6 vs. The Citadel$

Sept. 7 at Nebraska$

Sept. 13 at South Dakota%

Sept. 14 vs. UTEP%

Sept. 15 vs. Iowa State%

Sept. 19 vs. Memphis^

Sept. 20 vs. Prairie View A&M^

Sept. 21 at Arizona State^

Sept. 26 at Sacramento State*

Sept. 28 Northern Arizona*

Oct. 3 at Idaho State*

Oct. 5 at Weber State*

Oct. 10 Eastern Washington*

Oct. 12 Idaho*

Oct. 17 at Northern Colorado*

Oct. 19 at Northern Arizona*

Oct. 25 at Montana*

Oct. 31 Weber State*

Nov. 2 Idaho State*

Nov. 7 at Idaho*

Nov. 9 at Eastern Washington*

Nov. 14 Portland State*

Nov. 16 Sacramento State*

Nov. 22 Montana*

* = Big Sky Conference match

# = Montana State Blackridge Invite, Bozeman

$ = Nebraska Invitational, Lincoln, Neb.

% = South Dakota Classic, Vermillion, S.D.

^ = Sun Devil Volleyball Classic, Tempe, Ariz.