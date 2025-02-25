Montana State Bobcats hire new cornerbacks coach

BOZEMAN — Montana State is hiring Trenton Greene as its new cornerbacks coach, he announced Tuesday.

Greene posted on social media: "Excited to announce that I've accepted the position as Cornerbacks Coach at Montana State University! Fired up to join the Bobcat family and get to work!"

Greene will join the Bobcats after spending the 2024 season as the safeties coach at Missouri Southern, an NCAA Division II program. Greene, a Miami Gardens, Fla., native, previously worked as a defensive analyst for Arizona State in 2023 and Washington State in 2022. He was a defensive quality control coach at Nevada in 2021 and spent 2017-19 on the coaching staff at Syracuse, where he worked with the linebackers.

As a player, Greene was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference linebacker at Bowling Green State, where he recorded 127 tackles in 2015 and 111 in 2016.

Greene joins an MSU staff that has undergone a significant shakeup this offseason. Former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bobby Daly departed for UTEP. Former co-DC Shawn Howe was elevated to defensive coordinator, and former safeties coach Jody Owens will now coach the linebackers. Owens was also promoted to assistant head coach.

Bryan Shepherd will move from coaching cornerbacks to safeties while also serving as the pass game coordinator, and Nick Jean-Baptiste was elevated to defensive line coach after primarily working with interior defensive lineman.

Offensively, Pete Sterbick is the Bobcats' new offensive coordinator and Matt Smith will coach the offensive line. Previous OC Tyler Walker and last year's offensive line coach Al Johnson both departed for Temple.

Josh Firm is the new running backs coach. Sam Mix, who coached running backs last year, moved to wide receivers after receivers coach and special teams coordinator Justin Udy left for Boise State.

Marcus Monaco is now the special teams coordinator.

Montana State went 15-1 last season, suffering its only loss to North Dakota State in the FCS championship game. The Bobcats begin their 2025 season Aug. 30 at Oregon.

