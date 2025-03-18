Montana State Bobcats add transfer quarterback Justin Lamson

BOZEMAN — Montana State has added transfer quarterback Justin Lamson, according to a report from ESPN and confirmed by MTN Sports.

Lamson also changed his social media profile to state that he's a "Montana State Quarterback".

"Former Stanford and Syracuse quarterback Justin Lamson has committed to Montana State, he tells ESPN," ESPN's Pete Thamel posted to X on Tuesday. "He’d planned to attend Bowling Green for the 2025 season, but entered the portal after the head coaching change."

Thamel added that Lamson told ESPN “Montana State is intriguing to me because Coach (Brent) Vigen has developed something great there and they are consistently in contention for the national title.”

Lamson hails from El Dorado Hills, Calif., and started his college football career at Syracuse. After spending 2021 and 2022 with the Orange, he transferred to Stanford.

During the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Cardinal, Lamson appeared in 23 games and made four starts. As a junior, he completed 38 of 88 passes for 504 yards and two interceptions while carrying the ball 120 times for 334 yards and five touchdowns. He led Stanford in carries and rushing touchdowns.

As a senior at Stanford, Lamson set the program's single-season record for rushing TDs by a quarterback. He had eight rushing scores and 94 yards on 68 carries. Lamson completed 24 of 47 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

In January, Lamson announced he was transferring to Bowling Green, but he again entered the NCAA transfer portal after the Falcons underwent a coaching change. Former NFL All-Pro running back and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George was named the Bowling Green coach on March 9 after previous head coach Scot Loeffler left for a position on the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff.

While in high school in 2020, Lamson was offered a scholarship by Montana State, according to 247sports.com. The recruiting website also said Lamson was offered by Wyoming, where current MSU coach Brent Vigen was then the offensive coordinator.

Lamson will join a Bobcat quarterback group that will try to replace Walter Payton Award winner Tommy Mellott this season. Other QBs on the roster include junior Jordan Reed, sophomores Chance Wilson and Patrick Duchien, and redshirt freshman Thomas Buchanan. Freshmen Grant Vigen and River Warren also signed with the Bobcats in December.

Mellott completed 203 of 300 passes for 2,759 yards, 31 touchdowns and two interceptions during his senior season last fall while also rushing for 1,050 yards and 15 more scores. The Bobcats went 15-1 and lost to North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game.

Montana State begins the 2025 season Aug. 30 at Oregon.