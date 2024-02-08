Montana State Bobcats add eight to football signing class

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State added five high school prospects and three transfers to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Two of the transfers — Alec Eckert and Samora Ezekiel — began the current semester at MSU, while Dylan Rollins arrives in the summer.

Maclain Burckley (Billings Senior) and Rollins (Missoula Sentinel) join the Cats as in-state products, while Kory Boyd, Seth Johnson and Carson Williams arrive from Texas. Daveon Superales comes to MSU from Washington and joins high school teammate Jabez Woods, who inked with the Cats in December.

While each of the transfers fortify the Bobcats at the line of scrimmage, the new high school additions join at the skill positions.

February High School Additions

Name, Pos. (Ht/Wt/Cl/Hometown-HS)

Kory Boyd, DB (6-0/170/Fr/Dallas, TX-Wylie East)

Maclain Burckley, WR (6-2/185/Fr/Billings, MT-Senior)

Seth Johnson, DB (5-10/165/Fr/Frisco, TX-Reedy)

Daveon Superales, QB (6-0/185/Fr/Puyallup, WA-Graham-Kapowsin)

Carson Williams, DB {5-11/160/Fr/Houston, TX-Westfield)

January/Summer 2024 Transfers

Name, Pos. (Ht/Wt/Cl/Hometown-Previ-HS)

Alec Eckert, DL (6-2/265/Jr/Lewiston, ID-Washington State-Lewiston)

Samora Ezekiel, OL (6-2/270/So/Fort Worth, TX-North Texas-Paschal)

%Rohan Jones, TE (6-3/235/Jr/Montreal, Quebec-Maine-Collège André-Grasset)

&Dylan Rollins, OL (6-6/295/Fr/Missoula, MT-BYU-Sentinel)

%-previously announced &-Summer 2024

NEWLY-ANNOUNCED JANUARY/SUMMER TRANSFERS

Alec Eckert, DL

6-2, 265, Jr, Lewiston, Idaho (Washington St/Lewiston)

Player Notes: Transferred from Washington State in January... played in one game in 2023 (one QB hurry), two in 2022 (one tackle)... WSU Scout Team Player of Week once and academic all-league in 2022... redshirted in 2021... All-Inland Empire League First Team as a senior after finishing second in the state in sacks... three-time athlete of the week that season... team captain as a junior and senior.

From MSU Co-Defensive Coord. Sean Howe: "The thing that sticks out about Alec is that he's an extremely strong player. He's strong at the point of attack, an extremely hard worker, plays hard with a high motor. When we got to know him we found he's a really high character kid, so it's great to add another high character guy to the room, and one that can make plays in an attacking style."

Samora Ezekiel, OL

6-2, 270, So, Fort Worth, Texas (North Texas/Paschal)

Player Notes: Transfers from North Texas... played in one game during his two seasons there... earned First Team All-District honors at Fort Worth Paschal High as a senior, recording over 30 pancake blocks... Second Team All-District as a junior.

From MSU Offensive Line Coach Al Johnson: "I am extremely happy Zeke has joined our Bobcat football family. I look forward to being able to work with him and watch him grow within our offensive line. With the timing of everything to be a midyear transfer, it was a huge help that he had previously visited MSU coming out of high school."

Dylan Rollins, OL

6-6, 295, Fr, Missoula, Montana (BYU/Sentinel)

Player Notes: Transfers from BYU after this semester... redshirted during his only season there (2021)... 2020 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year... helped lead Missoula Sentinel to 2020 AA State Championship (10-0) as a senior, and the semifinals as a junior (10-2)... all-state and all-conference lineman twice... rated by 247 Sports as Montana's top prospect and the No. 112 offensive tackle in the nation... 32 straight starts at Sentinel... father Josh and brother Byron played football at MSU.

From MSU Offensive Line Coach Al Johnson: "I know Bobcat Nation is going to be fired up to welcome Dylan, but they'll have to line up behind me! It's been great getting to know him and starting to build a relationship the last few months. I am excited to get him on campus when the time comes, and to go to work."

FEBRUARY HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

Kory Boyd, DB

6-0, 170, Fr, Dallas, TX (Wylie East)

Player Notes: Earned All-District 9-6A honors at Wylie East in 2023... intercepted five passes with seven pass breakups as a senior, adding 23 tackles and one fumble recovery... a PR in the 200m of 20.21.

From MSU Cornerbacks Coach Bryan Shepherd: "Kory's a long, athletic kid who is very competitive and mature for his age. I'm excited for the versatility and characer that he will bring to the DB room. He's a dual athlete who's built like a quarter horse."

Maclain Burckley, WR

6-2, 185, Fr, Billings, MT (Senior)

Player Notes: Earned First Team All-State honors at receiver, punter and kicker for Billings Senior... also all-conference at those positions, and second team all-league punt returner.

From MSU Receivers Coach Justin Udy: "I think the thing that's most attractive about Maclain is his playmaking ability. He shows a level of quickness and explosiveness and the ability to make people miss in space and finish in the end zone. The way that they used him in high school, he lined up all over the place, in the backfield, in the slot, at wide out, the things he did in the special teams game, shows what kind of an athlete he is. The potential for him to grow here is something to be excited about."

Seth Johnson, DB

5-10, 165, Fr, Frisco, Texas (Reedy)

Player Notes: Earned District 6-5A Division I second team honors at Reedy HS in Frisco... finished his senior season with four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, with 16 pass breakups... also logged 21 tackles.

From MSU Safeties Coach Jody Owens: "I think Seth is multiple as far as his skill set, and he does a great job of playing the ball in the air. He has a chance to be a difference-maker for us."

Daveon Superales, QB

6-0, 185, Fr, Puyallup, WA (Graham-Kapowsin)

Player Notes: Earned WSFCA 4A All-State honors at quarterback in 2023... threw for 2,367 yards as a senior on 208-275 passing (.756) with 32 touchdowns... rushed for 497 yards and six touchdowns.

From MSU Quarterbacks Coach Chuckie Keeton: "Daveon is a winner. He had a really good record in high school and the mentality it takes to bounce from one level to the next can carry over because he understands what it takes to lead his team. He can do some things with his feet and knowledge of the passing game to layer different types of throws. He has a good feel for being a passer and not just throwing the football."

Carson Williams, DB

5-11, 160, Fr, Houston, TX (Westfield)

Player Notes: Earned First Team All-District 14-6A honors as a senior... logged 26 tackles as a senior, with three interceptions and 21 pass breakups.