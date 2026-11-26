BOZEMAN — Happy Thanksgiving! Today and every day is a great opportunity to share what you're thankful for.

MTN Sports' Toni Wetmore caught up with Montana State athletes to hear what they're thankful for this holiday season.

Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson began by thanking his family.

"They make it out to every single game, home or away," Lamson said. "I'm so thankful for them, I wouldn't be here without them."

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Montana State athletes share what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving

Montana State women's basketball guard Jamison Philip shared next.

"I'm thankful for my family and the Bobcat community for always supporting and showing out," Philip said.

Montana State men's basketball guard Cavin Holden started by thanking God for waking him up today.

"Secondly, I'm thankful for my family and our teammates and coaches," Holden said.

Montana State men's basketball forward Jaden Steppe echoed many of the above sentiments.

"I'm thankful for my family and God," Steppe said. "I'm thankful for this opportunity and this season ... and I'm excited for it too."

Montana State women's basketball guard Brianne Bailey shared her thanks as well.

"I'm thankful for my family, my coaches, teammates," Bailey said. "And just being able to be a part of the Bobcat family."

Montana State men's basketball guard Howie Keene felt many of the same feelings.

"I'm thankful for all of my teammates, my family, my friends, everybody that's just helping me out (and) giving me everything I need to be successful," Keene said. "And thankful for God for giving me all of that most of all."

Montana State women's basketball forward Ella Johnson kept it going.

"I'm very thankful for my family and my team for always supporting me and always believing in me to chase my dreams," Johnson said.

And Montana State safety Caden Dowler rounded it out echoing Lamson's message.

"I'm thankful for my family, the the support around me (like) Taco (Dowler)," Dowler said. "I mean, it's really obvious I've had a pretty easy life when it comes to family. So really grateful for (them)."

Each team will have time to enjoy the holiday before returning to action next week.

