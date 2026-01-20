Montana State assistant football coach Sam Mix jumps to Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State head football coach Charles Kelly has hired Sam Mix as the program's new tight ends coach.

Mix spent the past five seasons at FCS powerhouse Montana State, helping the Bobcats reach the last two FCS finals and claim their first national championship in 41 years last week. He spent last season coaching receivers under Brent Vigen after coaching running backs the prior two seasons.

That also included working with Jax State offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright during the 2022 season when Montana State finished second nationally in scoring and rushing.

Housewright was the offensive coordinator at Montana State for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons. He was arrested in 2023 on three misdemeanor charges and was found guilty of driving under the influence, according to 406mtsports.com. Mix was charged for driving with a suspended license and obstructing a peace officer on the same night. According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Mix had the obstruction charged dropped but changed his plea to guilty on the suspended license.

Housewright spent the 2024 season at Georgia Southern and coached Jax State's tight ends this past season. He was promoted to the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December.

Under Mix's leadership, MSU junior receiver Taco Dowler earned second-team All-Big Sky Conference honors after making 77 catches for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Scottre Humphrey earned Stats Perform third-team All-America honors in 2024 and Adam Jones earned Stats Perform FCS freshman All-America honors.

Mix also worked in recruiting and operations along with serving as an offensive analyst for two seasons at Montana State. His first coaching position was with his alma mater of MSU-Northern as receivers coach and special teams coordinator from 2019-21.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-5 season which included a second consecutive trip to the Air National Guard Conference USA Championship and a win in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl.

(Editor's note: A Jacksonville State Athletics news release was used in this report.)