Montana State assistant football coach Kiante Goudeau joining Portland State staff

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kiante Goudeau has been named the new cornerbacks coach at Portland State as announced Monday by head coach Chris Fisk.

Goudeau comes to PSU after a season as an assistant coach at Montana State, where the Bobcat program won the Division I FCS national championship. He was an assistant defensive backs coach at MSU.

Goudeau worked with Fisk at Central Washington during the spring football season of 2024.

"Kiante comes in with a wealth of experience from FBS as well as being with a national championship team at the FCS level," said Fisk. "It is exciting to have someone who knows what that looks like and we are glad to have him at Portland State."

Other coaching credits for Goudeau include a season at Wyoming as a defensive graduate assistant (2024), a season as defensive coordinator at Compton College (2022) and two seasons as defensive backs coach at Nogales High School in California (2020-21).

A native of Los Angeles, Goudeau was a CIF champion at Edison High School. He competed at Long Beach City College in 2014-15, then played two seasons at Minot State in North Dakota, where he earned all-conference honors.