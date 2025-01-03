Montana State arrives in Frisco to cheers, well-wishes as title game nears

FRISCO, Texas — Carrying a 15-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the FCS playoffs, Montana State strutted into its team hotel Thursday for the final road stay of what it hopes is a national championship season.

The Bobcats flew into Dallas Love Field late in the afternoon, then took the 20-mile bus ride to the Westin Stonebriar here in Frisco to begin final preparations for the FCS title game against No. 2-seed North Dakota State (13-2) on Monday.

Cowboy hats are a hit so far for Montana State! pic.twitter.com/KODupGmLdE — Grace Lawrence (@gracemlaw4) January 3, 2025

A handful of well-wishers — fans, hotel staff and NCAA representatives — cheered as MSU's players, coaches and administrators arrived to the hotel. The team was gifted cowboy hats, and filed through a dinner buffet after checking in.

The Bobcats have team activities only on Friday. On Saturday both the Bobcats and NDSU will take part in team photo shoots and a media day at Toyota Stadium. Both teams will conduct closed practices on Saturday.

Sunday will consist of team walk-throughs. The game will kick off Monday at 5 p.m. Mountain time, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

