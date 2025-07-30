Montana State adds Butler, Central Connecticut State to 2026 football schedule

BOZEMAN — Montana State rounded out its 2026 nonconference football schedule on Wednesday when director of athletics Leon Costello announced the Bobcats will host a pair of first-time FCS opponents.

In 2026, the Bobcats are set to host Butler on Sept. 5 and Central Connecticut State on Sept. 19. Those two contests will sandwich the team’s game at Nevada on Sept. 12.

Montana State figures to have only three nonconference games in 2026, as the Bobcats will play nine Big Sky Conference games. With Utah Tech and Southern Utah joining the Big Sky, and Sacramento State departing, the league plans to release updated future league football schedules later this fall.

Butler, which plays in the Pioneer Football League and went 9-3 overall last season, will be making its second trip in four years to the Treasure State. The Bulldogs lost to Montana inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in 2023.

Butler plays at Big Sky member Weber State on Sept. 20 of this season.

Central Connecticut State plays in the Northeast Conference. The Blue Devils went 7-6 overall last season and 5-1 in the NEC to win the conference's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. CCSU lost to Rhode Island 21-17 in the first round.

According to CCSU's series history, which dates back to 2002 on the athletic department's website, the Blue Devils have never played a Big Sky Conference opponent.

Montana State's 2026 nonconference football schedule

Sept. 5 - vs. Butler

Sept. 12 - at Nevada

Sept. 19 - vs. Central Connecticut State