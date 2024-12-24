Missoula Sentinel pipeline aiding Montana State's run to FCS national championship game

MISSOULA — Montana State’s path to Frisco, Texas, for the FCS national championship has been built by Treasure State natives.

For Rylan Ortt, Adam Jones and Zac Crews, that road started with the decision to become Bobcats — and spurn the hometown Montana Grizzlies — after playing high school football at Missoula Sentinel.

Tom Wylie / MTN Sports Montana State captain Rylan Ortt stands during the coin toss of the Bobcats' game against Idaho in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

“Rylan was the first guy to grow up a Griz fan and make that jump over to Bozeman for a lot of different reasons," Sentinel football coach Dane Oliver told MTN Sports. "And so that kind of laid the foundation. And I know Zac and Adam both looked up to Rylan.

"You know how recruiting works, if they're having a positive experience wherever they're at, it helps when they hear from a kid that they trust and know."

Ortt joined Montana State in 2019 after a stellar Sentinel career playing quarterback and throwing the javelin. As the Spartans' QB, Ortt threw for 2,098 yards and rushed for 750 yards as a senior in 2018.

In the javelin, he won the 2019 Class AA state championship with a throw of 208 feet, 8 inches.

Once in Bozeman, Ortt transitioned to safety. He redshirted in 2019, and the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the four years since, he has emerged as one of the leaders on a defense full of Montana guys.

This season, he leads the Bobcats with 75 total tackles. He's also caught one interception and forced and recovered a fumble.

“He sacrificed a lot for our (Sentinel) program just having to play quarterback," said Oliver, who played for the Grizzlies and was a member of their last national title team in 2001. "And hopefully that's helped him being a safety, and maybe the knowledge you gain from the quarterback perspective has allowed him to have success at that level.”

While Ortt has been a stalwart in MSU’s secondary, Jones has had a breakout season on offense. He burst onto the scene in the Bobcats' season-opening come-from-behind win at FBS New Mexico when he rushed for 167 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown that sparked the fourth-quarter comeback.

Jones this season has become the most prolific freshman runner in program history, rushing for 1,134 yards and 14 touchdowns. Against Idaho in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, Jones accounted for 95 yards and four touchdowns with starting running back Scottre Humphrey sidelined.

“He's got all the traits of what it takes to be great," Oliver said of Jones. "You know, (Jones is successful) maybe a little earlier than I expected. I think the thing that Adam had going for him (in high school) was he was a three-sport athlete. You know, he was a heck of a baseball player, did hockey and football.

"He was always physical. ... He's got the hockey nature, so he's not afraid of contact. But he's put on some weight. He can finish runs, always falls forward, he's got great vision. He's got all the qualities of a back."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State's Adam Jones (23) and Zack Black (50) celebrate after the Bobcats defeated South Dakota in a semifinal game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

Jones, Crews and fellow Cats Dylan Rollins and J.J. Dolan each played a part in helping Sentinel win Class AA state football championships in 2020 and 2021. Prior to the 2020 title, the Spartans' last championship came in 1972.

Crews, a sophomore, has turned into a contributor on the defensive line with 24 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Dolan is a redshirt freshman, and Rollins, the 2020 Gatorade Montana player of the year and a 2021 Sentinel grad, is a freshman after beginning his college career at BYU and serving an LDS mission.

Now they’re all part of an MSU program aiming to end its own drought and win its first national championship since 1984.

"It's fun to see them go on to be successful, not just the ones that play college football," Oliver said. "It's made me realize why I do this. It takes a lot of time and energy to coach high school football.

"So, just to see them grow into young men and have success and be fulfilled in it, whatever career they choose, and those guys are doing it on a public stage, and so obviously super rewarding for myself and all our staff to see the success they’re having.”

Montana State (15-0) will play North Dakota State (13-2) for the FCS national championship on Jan. 6.

