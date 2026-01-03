High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Media day pop quiz: Montana State, Illinois State players test trivia knowledge

Montana State media day
Justin Hosa / MTN Sports
Montana State receiver Taco Dowler participates in media day at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Montana State media day
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As excitement builds for Monday’s FCS national championship game, Montana State and Illinois State players took a break from studying playbooks for a different challenge Saturday.

During media day, MTN Sports swapped strategy talk for trivia questions regarding opposing sides, Tennessee, and the iconic Music City itself.

Watch the video for a lighter side of the Bobcats and Redbirds ahead of Monday's title tilt:

Media Day pop quiz: Montana State, Illinois State test fun trivia knowledge

No. 2 seed Montana State (13-2) and unseeded Illinois State (12-4) have never met on the football field.

The Redbirds lost their only title game appearance to North Dakota State in 2014. The Bobcats own one FCS/Division I-AA title (1984) and two championships at lower classifications (1976 in Division II; 1956 in NAIA). MSU is playing it's third FCS title game in five seasons after falling in 2021 and 2024.

Monday’s national telecast on ESPN opens with a pregame show at 5 p.m. Mountain time followed by the game broadcast at 5:30.

