Media day pop quiz: Montana State, Illinois State players test trivia knowledge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As excitement builds for Monday’s FCS national championship game, Montana State and Illinois State players took a break from studying playbooks for a different challenge Saturday.

During media day, MTN Sports swapped strategy talk for trivia questions regarding opposing sides, Tennessee, and the iconic Music City itself.

Watch the video for a lighter side of the Bobcats and Redbirds ahead of Monday's title tilt:

Media Day pop quiz: Montana State, Illinois State test fun trivia knowledge

No. 2 seed Montana State (13-2) and unseeded Illinois State (12-4) have never met on the football field.

The Redbirds lost their only title game appearance to North Dakota State in 2014. The Bobcats own one FCS/Division I-AA title (1984) and two championships at lower classifications (1976 in Division II; 1956 in NAIA). MSU is playing it's third FCS title game in five seasons after falling in 2021 and 2024.

Monday’s national telecast on ESPN opens with a pregame show at 5 p.m. Mountain time followed by the game broadcast at 5:30.

