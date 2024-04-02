Matt Logie to return as Montana State coach after reported interest from Washington State

After reportedly being offered the men's basketball head coaching position at Washington State, Montana State coach Matt Logie is set to return to the Bobcats.

CBS Sports reported Monday that Logie had been offered the job at Washington State, but he was "mulling the offer" after MSU offered an extension "with a big pay bump." Washington State is seeking a new head men's basketball coach after Kyle Smith left the Cougars to become the coach at Stanford.

Early Tuesday, Logie announced he was staying in Bozeman with a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Home is where the (heart) is. Job's not finished. Circle the Wagons Bobcats! The Best is YET to come!"

Logie, a Washington native, arrived in Bozeman in 2023 after Danny Sprinkle left the program to become the head coach at Utah State. Sprinkle was named the coach at Washington last week.

In his first season at MSU, Logie went 17-18, culminated with a loss to Grambling State in the First Four of the NCAA tournament.

Logie and the Bobcats battled their way through an up-and-down season that saw the team suffer two three-game losing streaks and one four-game skid. But MSU peaked at the right time, winning its regular-season finale against Weber State and then three consecutive games at the Big Sky Conference tournament, including an 85-70 win over rival Montana in the championship game.

It was Montana State's third consecutive conference title and trip to the NCAA tournament.

In his 13-year career, Logie has compiled a 289-76 overall record. He previously coached four seasons at NCAA Division II Point Loma in California and eight seasons at NCAA Division III Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash.

Also Monday, Montana State guard Eddie Turner III entered the transfer portal. Turner started 30 games for the Bobcats last season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He shot 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from 3-point range and 76.6% from the free throw line.

Turner joins teammate Aiden Gair in the transfer portal.