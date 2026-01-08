Loyalty, perseverance define Montana State guard Patrick McMahon

BOZEMAN — Montana State guard Patrick McMahon is a bit of an anomaly in today’s landscape of college athletics, as he’s spent five years with the Bobcats.

“As the season comes to an end, I have teammates who leave and I'm thinking about my future and what I want to do. But every time, this is the best place for me," McMahon said. "I have family here. My dad grew up in Missoula. My grandma lives in Deer Lodge. My mom moved here with my sister two years ago, so I just love it here in Bozeman."

“It certainly speaks to his loyalty. It speaks to his bonds with his teammates," Montana State coach Matt Logie said. "Him and Jed Miller have really tag-teamed this leadership journey with this team in particular. And I think it speaks to the experience our student-athletes at Montana State can have if they invest into it and lean into the process."

McMahon could have left when things got tough. He suffered a season-ending broken foot midway through his sophomore year, and then saw coach Danny Sprinkle leave for a new job.

In Logie’s first season, McMahon suffered re-injury and played just three games. But it’s those years that have shown fans in Bozeman the character he possesses.

“I tried to take advantage of it best I could. I tried to really watch and learn from my teammates who were playing. I got a front row seat to Division I basketball games and I was able to watch for two years basically," McMahon said. "I was able to get into the weight room and really work on my body, so it was really a blessing in disguise and everything worked out in the end."

“Going through what he's gone through medically is a real challenge. It challenges your spirit. It challenges your belief, love of the game when you don't get a chance to do it," Logie said. "He's really shown a resilience that any parent can be proud of in fighting back from injuries and continuing to prepare himself for when the opportunity comes."

McMahon has been a part of a successful run at Montana State, and he’s hoping that the Bobcats can make a fourth trip to the NCAA tournament in the past five years.

