Long-range shooting dooms Montana State women at Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Emily Rodabaugh hit seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points Thursday night to lead Northern Colorado to an 88-73 Big Sky Conference victory over Montana State.

Rodabaugh's performance spearheaded a hot-shooting night for the Lumberjacks, who hit 12 3-pointers in all. Former Bobcat Leia Beattie added 12 points and five assists for NAU.

By contrast, Montana State shot just 4 of 11 from 3-point range. Madison Hall paced the Bobcats with 14 points while Natalie Picton and Taylor Janssen each had 13. Isobel Bunyan added 12. Brooke Berry chipped in nine points and five rebounds for MSU.

In a high-scoring game, the Bobcats trailed 22-13 after the first quarter then surrendered 30 points to NAU in the second quarter. Montana State's largest deficit was 27 points.

“We didn’t dictate, and we didn’t disrupt,” MSU coach Tricia Binford stated in a press release. “And we gave Rodabaugh too many open looks and she knocked them down and then they blew us away with the three-ball.”

“I’m proud of our kids for battling and fighting hard. Our bench gave us great minutes. I can go right down the line and find positives in everyone’s play. We have a lot of kids learning different positions and play calls, and they continue to gain valuable experience.

“In the end, it just wasn’t our best defensive effort.”

The Bobcats, now 8-8 overall and 2-1 in the Big Sky, return to action on Saturday at Northern Colorado. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.