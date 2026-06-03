Leon Costello reflects on decade of accomplishments as Montana State athletic director

BOZEMAN — Leon Costello started as the athletic director at Montana State in June of 2016.

Since then, the accomplishments of Bobcat athletic teams have grown tremendously — from postseason appearances to national championship and more, as well as academic achievements.

Costello calls Montana State a special place.

"MSU is different," Costello said. "It really is. It allows us to think big and supports us in a way to accomplish the goals that we have. When you put all of that together, you can accomplish your dreams, and I think we're doing that, but we have more to do."

Watch the video below to hear MTN Sports' interview with Costello.