BOZEMAN — Leon Costello started as the athletic director at Montana State in June of 2016.
Since then, the accomplishments of Bobcat athletic teams have grown tremendously — from postseason appearances to national championship and more, as well as academic achievements.
Costello calls Montana State a special place.
"MSU is different," Costello said. "It really is. It allows us to think big and supports us in a way to accomplish the goals that we have. When you put all of that together, you can accomplish your dreams, and I think we're doing that, but we have more to do."
Watch the video below to hear MTN Sports' interview with Costello.
Leon Costello reflects on decade of accomplishments as Montana State athletic director