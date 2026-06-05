‘Knowing we did it already is good motivation’: Montana State 4x400 sprinters prepare for NCAA championships

BOZEMAN — Last season, the Montana State women's 4x400-meter relay team made it to the national championships when another team was disqualified.

This year, they qualified all on their own.

Watch the video here:

Montana State 4x400 relay sprinters prepare for NCAA championships

Last leg Caroline Hawkes explained that there's three heats of eight, and the top three automatically qualify for nationals.

"We knew that we wanted to get top three and we didn't get that," Hawkes said. "But crossing the finish line we were fifth. So to see the time pop up so fast and to get the little 'q' based off (our) time (being) in such a fast heat, it was just so exciting and so emotional."

Hawkes' relay teammate Giulia Gandolfi didn't think they made it in time.

"I was third leg and I was waiting, I watched Caroline cross as fifth and I was like, 'There's no way that makes it,'" Gandolfi said. "And then we were just looking at the times waiting for our time to show up ... and then we (had) 3:31 and we were fifth in, but we didn't really understand if we made it."

The Bobcats were on the board in 12th place, but there was no "q" to indicate they qualified.

"Then the 'q' showed up and we were like, oh my gosh, we actually made it," Gandolfi said.

Montana State track and field coach Lyle Weese did the math.

"That's an average of less than 53 seconds per person on that relay," Weese said. "That's pretty elite."

Weese said there's a lot of excitement for the team heading into the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

"It's exciting to be there again this year," Weese said. "But any time you're doing something for the second time you can be more focused on taking that next step forward."

Gandolfi is looking forward to running at Hayward Field for a second year in a row.

"It is such a different vibe from any other track meet that we've been at," Gandolfi said. "And the facility is so great."

As for if the expectations for the team are different heading into Eugene for a second year, second leg sprinter Peyton Garrison said there's a little more pressure.

"Last year we were just so nervous and we were just like, we've just got to finish this," Garrison said. "But this year we want to try to make finals, and if we can make finals, that would be amazing. But we've just got to go out there and work hard."

After admitting to being a little overwhelmed there last year, Gandolfi is taking a different approach this time around.

"Knowing that we did it already is good motivation," Gandolfi said. "And just being confident in our team and our abilities. We know we can do better and we trained for this, and so (it's) just having confidence in what we can do."

The NCAA Championships begin Wednesday, June 10.