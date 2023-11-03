Kira Thomsen sets Montana State career kills mark in loss to Northern Colorado

BOZEMAN — Outside hitter Kira Thomsen broke Montana State's career record for kills Thursday night at Shroyer Gym on her first swing.

Thomsen finished with 13 kills in a 25-22, 12-25, 17-25, 11-25 loss to Northern Colorado. Her first kill was a was a hard swing that deflected off the UNC block out of bounds. It gave the Parker, Colo., product 1,452 career kills, moving her ahead of Diane Terrall who held the record since 1981.

“It’s kind of a bummer that Kira sets the record on a night where we don’t perform well,” MSU coach Matt Houk said in a press release. “I hope the fans and the community understand what a big accomplishment it is to go down in the record books, that you are the kill leader. It’s a heavy load to carry, and she’s carried it her whole career.”

Thomsen also finished with two aces and a team-high nine digs. She now has 1,464 career kills. Montana State will host Northern Arizona on Saturday night at 7 p.m., in Shroyer Gym.

