Kick times, TV details finalized for Montana State's 2024 football season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kickoff times and broadcast details for Montana State's 2024 football season were released Saturday via the Big Sky Conference.

Scripps Sports and the Montana Television Network will broadcast seven of MSU's eight Big Sky games, beginning Sept. 28 on the road versus Idaho State at 4 p.m.. The Bobcats' only Big Sky game that will not air on MTN is Oct. 12 at home against Idaho, a game that will air at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN2.

MTN will also air two of MSU's non-league games — the Gold Rush home opener Sept. 7 versus Maine at 6 p.m. and, after a bye, Sept. 21 at home vs. Mercyhurst at 1 p.m.

Montana Television Network stations owned by Scripps include KBZK in Bozeman, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KPAX in Missoula, and KXLH in Helena. Games not shown on CBS stations across the state will be available at mtnmontana.com, a new secondary network available over the air and via DirecTV across the state.

Eleven of the Bobcats' 12 games will also be available to stream on ESPN+, with the lone exception the season-opener on Aug. 24 against New Mexico on the road. That game will air on Fox Sports 1.

Following is are MSU's full schedule details:

2024 Montana State Football Schedule

(All times Mountain)

Aug. 24 — at New Mexico, 2 p.m., FS1

Aug. 31 — at Utah Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 7 — vs. Maine, 6 p.m., Scripps/ESPN+

Sept. 21 — vs. Mercyhurst, 1 p.m., Scripps/ESPN+

Sept. 28 — at Idaho State, 4 p.m., Scripps/ESPN+

Oct. 5 — vs. Northern Colorado, Scripps/ESPN+

Oct. 12 — vs. Idaho, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+

Oct. 19 — at Portland State, 2 p.m., Scripps/ESPN+

Nov. 2 — at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m., Scripps/ESPN+

Nov. 9 — vs. Sacramento State, 1 p.m., Scripps/ESPN+

Nov. 16 — at UC Davis, 6 p.m., Scripps/ESPN+

Nov. 23 — vs. Montana, 12 p.m., Scripps/ESPN+

