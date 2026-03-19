BOZEMAN — Justine Lamontagne ended her ski career at Montana State making history as the first two-time national champion for the Bobcats.

"It's a good way to end my senior year," Lamontagne said. "It was really awesome to do that in my last race."

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Justine Lamontagne finished Montana State ski career with 2 national titles in 3 days

Despite the championships being moved from Bozeman to Park City, Utah, this year due to weather, the Bobcat community still showed up for the ski teams.

"We weren't in Bridger (Bowl Ski Area), but I felt the support for everyone," Lamontagne said. "Everyone was so excited to bring that for the school. ... It was super special."

Head alpine coach Kris Shampeny said Lamontagne and the team’s success helped to combat the disappointment of losing the chance to compete in the championships at home.

"It would have been really special to have that happen on our home hill," Shampeny said. "But it definitely helps (after) having that taken away from us."

When asked how proud he was of Lamontagne, Shampeny paused for a moment.

"Words can't describe how proud I am of Justine and the program and the athletes on the whole team that came forward last week to do what they did," Shampeny said.

As for what went into her ability to compete for and win two titles in three days, Lamontagne said it being two different events helped to treat each with a fresh start.

"But (it gave) me that confidence of 'I just did it,'" Lamontagne said. "That confidence really helped me reset between the days."

And it didn’t hit Lamontagne that it was her last time competing for the Bobcats until it was over.

"I didn't want to think too much about it," Lamontagne said. "I didn't want to get emotional, that can play against you, so I put that behind me to just enjoy (it)."

As for what went through her mind after she celebrated her second championship with her parents by her side, that's when Lamontagne allowed herself to think about it.

"I thought, 'Wow, that was my last time racing in a Bobcat suit,'" Lamontagne said. "It was crazy."

After she finishes school, Lamontagne will transition to ski full time for her home country of Canada.