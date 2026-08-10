BOZEMAN — This time last year, Montana State hadn't even named a starting quarterback yet.

This year, Justin Lamson is ready to lead the offense once again in his last season in Bozeman.

Watch the video here:

Justin Lamson leading the way in "fun" Montana State quarterback room

"My mindset is still being hungry. I know that there's guys underneath me that are going to compete with me every single day in the room," Lamson said. "They're going to push me, they're going to make me a better player, and I know I still have a lot to prove. I've still got a chip on my shoulder."

In his first year with the Bobcats in 2025, Lamson threw for 3,172 yards with 26 passing touchdowns and set a Big Sky Conference record by completing 71.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 734 yards with 16 rushing touchdowns, and his 3,906 total yards also set an MSU record.

Montana State offensive coordinator Pete Sterbick spoke on the two biggest things the staff was pushing Lamson to do between this time last year and now.

"We were pushing on getting the ball downfield (and) taking shots in practice ... so we can carry that over to the game because I think that's a part of our offense we need to unlock more," Sterbick said. "And his actual ball placement — I mean, he was really productive and efficient, completion percentage was pretty high, but putting it in the exact right spot, I think those are the things he's probably improved on the most."

Related: The encore — What can QB Justin Lamson possibly do to follow epic 2025 season?

Behind Lamson is junior Patrick Duchien, a Florence native who saw action in six games last season. Duchien finished with 86 passing yards and one passing touchdown, as well as 55 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Sterbick said Duchien has taken a step in this fall camp, especially in his accuracy and his command. And Duchien said he has taken lessons from backing up Lamson for the last year.

"A big thing I've learned from Justin is his play style," Duchien said. "It's a big thing to learn from how he receives defenses, reads defenses and where he goes with the ball. Last year he didn't have many turnovers, he kept the ball safe and protected. And so being able to learn from that and learn to just protect the ball a little more is a big thing I'm trying to learn from him."

Grant Vigen, Jake Hamilton and Joseph Janney round out the rest of the quarterback room with Vigen getting valuable minutes in this year's spring scrimmage when Duchien was out.

Sterbick said Vigen is right there.

"He's improving, coming off a run on the scout team (and) obviously he had spring," Sterbick said. "He's probably a little more athletic than people think he is. You know, he's 6-foot-6."

Duchien said Vigen has been fun to play with.

"He's great, obviously he's a tall dude out there in that pocket," Duchien said. "And he's got a rocket of an arm. It's fun to see him progress. too, because you see him getting better every day, and that's awesome to see. But I think we have a fun quarterback room and all the guys are getting better every day, and it's been fun."