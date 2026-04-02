Julius Davis shows out at Montana State pro day during emotional week

BOZEMAN — Five former Bobcats returned to Bozeman on Thursday to compete in Montana State's pro day and showcase their skills to NFL scouts in hopes of making their dreams of playing football at the next level come true.

One of those players was running back Julius Davis, who recorded a 37.5-inch vertical and recorded 23 repetitions on the bench press.

Both of those statistics would've placed Davis in third place for running backs at this year's NFL Combine.

Watch the video here:

Julius Davis shows out in Montana State pro day during emotional week

Davis' family was in attendance at the Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center to cheer him on.

His father, Dornaj Davis, has seen Julius' development over time.

"I've seen a kid (go) from second grade playing flag football trying to run over everybody to now being able to be patient and keep his body healthy and not just running wherever he wants to run," Dornaj said. "(Him) actually learning the game, that's what I'm proud of."

It was the first time Julius had been in Bozeman since right after the FCS championship game.

"Just being able to come back here to Montana State was big time, to be in this facility with guys and people that love me," Julius said.

And the support he felt meant more to Julius during this time for reasons bigger than football.

"I dealt with one of my teammates just passing away from suicide, and that was in the last two days," he said. "(I was) able to come here and just have the support of my guys here, not put that aside, but harness it for a little bit later and be able to execute today."

And with the already emotional day for Julius, Dornaj shared he had another reason to stay motivated during pro day.

"His grandma (is here)," Dornaj said. "Just to see how proud he was for her, he doesn't get to see her too much, but that was a very special moment for him."

Julius shared it was his grandmother's first time in Montana.

"It was awesome that she could be here and be able to support," he said.

Lawanda Davis had a big smile on her face as she spoke about her grandson and all that he's accomplished at Montana State.

"I'm very proud of him," Lawanda said. "I'm proud to be his grandma."

And while his time in Bozeman comes to an end, Julius has a pitch to NFL teams on the type of player and person they'd be getting with him.

"A dog, a competitor, a guy that's filled with a lot of passion and love for those around him (and) his community, that's just always trying to strive to be the best version of himself for the team," Julius said. "I'm always going to try to push everybody to be the best version of themselves and expect them to do the same for me."

Julis Davis was joined at the pro day by former teammates Paul Brott, Elijah Elliott, Ryan King and Chris Long as well as former Carroll College offensive lineman Andrew Devine. Click here to view the pro day results.

The participants will hope to hear their names called at the NFL Draft later this month.