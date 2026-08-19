BOZEMAN — Montana State returns a clear No. 1 running back in Adam Jones, but the question this offseason has been about who else Bobcats fans can expect to see stacking rushing yards in 2026.

Jones' 2,317 career rushing yards stand 10th in MSU history with 1,093 of those yards coming in 2025. He also finished with 15 rushing touchdowns and earned a preseason All-Big Sky selection heading into this season.

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Joining Jones: Montana State running backs competing to complement Adam Jones

Two players shining brightly behind Jones in fall camp are Colson Coon and Jared White. Coon finished last season with 248 yards, and White had 139 yards. Each of them scored a touchdown.

Coon said the running back room has a lot of competition.

"Adam, Jared and I (are) going into our fourth year together, (we've) definitely got a lot of chemistry," Coon said. "Both of those guys are really good and we're all pushing each other."

White was also complimentary of his competition.

"Love Adam and Colson to death," White said. "The three of us make each other better every day. I can coach Adam up on some things, he can coach me up on some things. Same with me and Colson, Colson and Adam.

"We all play a little different, so we all have a different insight of how we see the game."

Jones said each running back brings a different skill set to this offense.

"There's dudes that are better at pass catching out of the backfield or there's dudes that are better in short-yardage situations," Jones said. "Or pass protecting is a huge thing that you need to be really, really good at in order to stay on the field.

"So I think having two, three or four dudes that can do different things in different situations and keeping guys fresh is a really nice thing about playing running back, because you know that you're not alone at that position."

Cale Breslin and Malachi Claunch are also expected to contribute for the Bobcats.

Including those two, Coon said there are a lot of younger players on the come-up, too.

"They're going to be making their names hopefully on special teams and pushing us as well in the running back room," Coon said. "So yeah, it's really good."