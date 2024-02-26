Jett Grundy added 400-meters title to Montana State's haul at Big Sky Indoor Championships

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jett Grundy's title in the men's 400 meters Saturday made it four Bobcat champions at the Big Sky Conference indoor championship meet, as the Australian freshman joined Shelby Schweyen (pentathlon), Nicola Paletti (heptathlon), and Colby Wilson (pole vault) as gold medal-winners.

Grundy came into Saturday with a target on his back, having led the Big Sky in the 400 for most of the season. With everything on the line, the native of Queensland backed it up, powering ahead for the second MSU men's 400 meter crown in the last three years, joining Drake Schneider who won in 2022. Dan Johnson went back-to-back in the event in 2007 and 2008.

Grundy went on to run the anchor leg of the men's 1,600-meter relay team that earned silver, with the freshman passing his Montana counterpart on the final stretch to leapfrog a spot on the podium.

Grundy was named Big Sky freshman of the year, contributing 10 points with his win in the 400 meters and eight more courtesy of the relay runner-up finish.

Montana State's men and women each placed second overall in the team standings behind Northern Arizona.

It marks the second time in program history and the first time since 2019 that the men and women have both finished at least second in the same indoor championship meet. The 226 combined points for the two teams is the most since 2004 (235), and is the second-highest total in school history.