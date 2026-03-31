‘I’m back’: Montana State star Taylee Chirrick staying with Bobcats

BOZEMAN — Taylee Chirrick isn't going anywhere.

Chirrick, a standout guard at Montana State, announced Tuesday that she will remain with the Bobcats rather than enter the NCAA transfer portal.

In a post on her Instagram account along with a photo with the headline "I'm back," Chirrick wrote that she's "always a Montana girl."

Chirrick's star has consistently risen during her time in Bozeman.

During her sophomore season at Montana State, Billings' Chirrick, who came to MSU after playing two high school seasons at Class C Roberts, led the team in scoring (17.8 ppg), rebounding (7.1 rpg), assists (3.6 apg) and steals (4.1 spg). Chirrick broke the league's single-season record for steals with 145, which ranks second in Division I behind Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo.

Chirrick was named both player of the year and defensive player of the year in the Big Sky Conference for 2025-26. She is now a two-time Big Sky defensive MVP.

In two seasons at Montana State, Chirrick has produced per-game averages of 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She has 251 total steals in 66 career games. She has shot 42.8% from the floor, 30.0% from the 3-point arc and 65.7% from the foul line.

The Bobcats went 27-8 overall this past season and 16-2 in the Big Sky. MSU lost to Idaho in the league championship game in Boise, Idaho, but advanced to the Great 8 round of the WNIT before losing on the road to South Dakota on Sunday.

In Chirrick's freshman season Montana State went 30-4, setting the Big Sky record for single-season wins. The Bobcats won the Big Sky championship and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in program history.

